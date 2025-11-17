Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF $GSY

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 63.9% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 108,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st.

Shares of GSY opened at $50.31 on Monday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.20.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

