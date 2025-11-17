ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 430 Shares of Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2,025.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 95.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research cut Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, insider Eric S. Mcginnis sold 25,173 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $3,545,868.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,410.76. The trade was a 55.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Suresh V. Garimella sold 14,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,992,679.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,511,636.24. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $132.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.20 and a 200 day moving average of $123.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.07. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 52 week low of $64.79 and a 52 week high of $166.94.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $738.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.91 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.93%.The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

