ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 180 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies $PIPR

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 195.3% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,238,000. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,755,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,140,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.33, for a total transaction of $825,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,635.68. The trade was a 46.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $328.88 on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $202.91 and a 1 year high of $374.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.65.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.86. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 13.18%.The firm had revenue of $455.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PIPR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $368.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.