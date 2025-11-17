ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Hancock Whitney Corporation $HWC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWC. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 929.5% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6,107.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total value of $542,784.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 55,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,512.38. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

HWC stock opened at $58.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.18. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $175.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

