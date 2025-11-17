ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at $67,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,899,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,748,000 after acquiring an additional 603,936 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 887,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,195,000 after acquiring an additional 263,630 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 741,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,197,000 after acquiring an additional 211,634 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $17,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $94.56 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $121.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.03 and a 200-day moving average of $95.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $592.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.40 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 10.74%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 121.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RHP. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RHP

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.16 per share, with a total value of $828,794.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 888,010 shares in the company, valued at $81,839,001.60. The trade was a 1.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.