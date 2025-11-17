ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. $JOBY

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ring Mountain Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 307,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 126,908 shares during the last quarter. Toyota Motor Corp raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 63.1% during the second quarter. Toyota Motor Corp now owns 128,454,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,194,000 after buying an additional 49,701,790 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 16.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 502,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 71,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 78,353.8% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 266,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 266,403 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JOBY opened at $14.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $20.95.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7962.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 500,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $7,150,014.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 56,328,057 shares in the company, valued at $805,491,215.10. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 15,439 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $259,066.42. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 103,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,796.68. The trade was a 13.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,657,424 shares of company stock worth $25,068,869 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

JOBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

