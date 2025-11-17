ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. $ACA

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Arcosa by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Arcosa by 56.7% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACA. DA Davidson raised their price target on Arcosa from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Arcosa Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $100.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.11 and a 52-week high of $113.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.64.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Arcosa had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.25%.The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.62%.

Arcosa Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.