ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. $RDN

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 191.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 42.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Radian Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Radian Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 153,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,687,196. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $35.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.50. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.32 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.62% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $303.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Radian Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

