ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. $CNO

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNO. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 637.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $41.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.52. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 16.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CNO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CIO Eric R. Johnson sold 48,665 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $2,006,944.60. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 671,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,694,392.08. This trade represents a 6.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

