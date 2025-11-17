ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Exelixis by 211.3% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 24,622 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,032,400.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,380 shares in the company, valued at $896,463.40. The trade was a 53.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 48,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $2,056,277.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 664,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,253,065. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,005 shares of company stock worth $7,443,678. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXEL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 target price on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Exelixis stock opened at $41.65 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.55.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Exelixis had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 27.01%.The business had revenue of $597.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

