ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 952 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 1.0%

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $106.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $146.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.93%.The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 700 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $89,635.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,802.20. The trade was a 3.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $301,818.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 85,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,728,784.67. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,906 shares of company stock worth $2,409,994. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $124.00 price objective on Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.46.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile



Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

