ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 6,427 Shares of NuScale Power Corporation $SMR

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of NuScale Power by 21.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 185.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 55.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of NuScale Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of NuScale Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

In related news, Director Corp Fluor sold 2,372,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $104,369,046.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,085,344 shares in the company, valued at $443,654,282.56. The trade was a 19.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,030,641 shares of company stock worth $605,953,415. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

NYSE SMR opened at $22.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.03. NuScale Power Corporation has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $57.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.74). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 594.63% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1635.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Further Reading

