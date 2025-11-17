Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.22 and last traded at $40.5950, with a volume of 204218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.02.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Progress Software from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.74.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The software maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.20. Progress Software had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $249.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Progress Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.560 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.350 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Corporation will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 5,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $254,376.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,716.73. This trade represents a 11.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $66,059.28. Following the transaction, the insider owned 668 shares in the company, valued at $30,901.68. This trade represents a 68.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 7,311 shares of company stock worth $339,332 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 135.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Progress Software by 183.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

