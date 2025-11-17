Profund Advisors LLC Takes $210,000 Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 181.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 24.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 169.9% during the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 92.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCFS shares. Zacks Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of FirstCash from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of FirstCash to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $160.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.71. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.24 and a 1 year high of $166.08.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.35. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $904.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

FirstCash announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $638,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 93,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,937,035.88. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick L. Wessel sold 69,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $9,559,133.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 932,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,205,353.42. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 113,000 shares of company stock worth $15,883,363 over the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

