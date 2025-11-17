Profund Advisors LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRRM. Future Fund LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth $1,136,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth $1,491,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,083,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Verra Mobility Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $23.19 on Monday. Verra Mobility Corp has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 72.47, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $261.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.68 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 65.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

