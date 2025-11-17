Profund Advisors LLC Sells 6,754 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. $NRIX

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,754 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Nurix Therapeutics

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $78,927.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 37,592 shares in the company, valued at $472,155.52. This trade represents a 14.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 4,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $52,313.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 76,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,412.80. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,501 shares of company stock valued at $171,305. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

NRIX opened at $12.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.30.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.50% and a negative return on equity of 53.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

See Also

