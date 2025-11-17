Profund Advisors LLC Sells 15,507 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. $ARVN

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,507 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 965.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Arvinas by 2,317.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, 111 Capital bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. 95.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Arvinas news, Director Briggs Morrison purchased 30,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $227,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 76,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,478.97. This trade represents a 65.19% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Stock Performance

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $678.81 million, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.27. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 18.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Arvinas’s revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 17th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Arvinas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arvinas

Arvinas Profile

(Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.