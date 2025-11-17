Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. $WVE

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,738 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in WAVE Life Sciences were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $81,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Allostery Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WAVE Life Sciences

In other news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 10,000 shares of WAVE Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 285,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,170. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adrian Rawcliffe sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $109,420.85. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,233. This represents a 55.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 243,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,666 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

WAVE Life Sciences Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $7.08 on Monday. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of -1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on WVE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on WAVE Life Sciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.73.

WAVE Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

