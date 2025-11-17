Profund Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Wingstop Inc. $WING

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Wingstop by 43.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,646,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $371,517,000 after purchasing an additional 496,717 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,262,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,817,000 after buying an additional 56,535 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter worth $212,672,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 693,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,353,000 after purchasing an additional 158,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 130.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 631,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,564,000 after buying an additional 358,044 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WING. Zacks Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wingstop from $345.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Wingstop from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.96.

Wingstop Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $232.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.93. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.00 and a fifty-two week high of $388.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.73.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.51%.The company had revenue of $175.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 19.54%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

