Profund Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in Acuity, Inc. $AYI

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity by 15.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Acuity by 10.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Acuity by 525.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in Acuity by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AYI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Acuity from $312.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Acuity from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Acuity from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Acuity from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.17.

Acuity Stock Performance

NYSE:AYI opened at $350.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62. Acuity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.81 and a 1 year high of $375.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.23.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Acuity had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.30 EPS. Acuity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.000-20.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acuity news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,687 shares of Acuity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total value of $1,724,862.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,880,665.45. The trade was a 30.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acuity Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

