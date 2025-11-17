Profund Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,325 Palomar Holdings, Inc. $PLMR

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Palomar by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 829,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,656,000 after buying an additional 43,705 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 4.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 618,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,797,000 after acquiring an additional 25,138 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.1% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 559,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,649,000 after acquiring an additional 17,014 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 4.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 260,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

PLMR stock opened at $129.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.82. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.42 and a 1-year high of $175.85.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 22.71%.The business had revenue of $65.74 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLMR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Palomar from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Palomar from $168.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Palomar from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Palomar from $177.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.31, for a total value of $576,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 367,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,363,510.28. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.59, for a total transaction of $60,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,168 shares in the company, valued at $871,557.12. This represents a 6.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 18,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,855 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

