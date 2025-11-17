Profund Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. $TRVI

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 22.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 20.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 15.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 21.3% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRVI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRVI opened at $11.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 0.67. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $12.30.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trevi Therapeutics Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

