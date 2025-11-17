Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) vs. Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Head-To-Head Analysis

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) and Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Primo Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Barfresh Food Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.4% of Primo Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of Barfresh Food Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Primo Brands and Barfresh Food Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primo Brands $6.51 billion 0.93 -$16.40 million ($0.31) -52.92 Barfresh Food Group $11.57 million 4.25 -$2.83 million ($0.19) -16.21

Barfresh Food Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Primo Brands. Primo Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barfresh Food Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Primo Brands has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barfresh Food Group has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Primo Brands and Barfresh Food Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primo Brands -1.20% 9.64% 2.91% Barfresh Food Group -27.38% -176.38% -74.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Primo Brands and Barfresh Food Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primo Brands 2 3 9 0 2.50 Barfresh Food Group 1 0 1 0 2.00

Primo Brands currently has a consensus target price of $30.75, suggesting a potential upside of 87.45%. Barfresh Food Group has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.81%. Given Barfresh Food Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Barfresh Food Group is more favorable than Primo Brands.

Summary

Primo Brands beats Barfresh Food Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primo Brands

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America. It also offers reusable packaging, helping to reduce waste through its reusable, multi-serve bottles and innovative brand packaging portfolio, which includes recycled plastic, aluminum and glass. Primo Brands was founded in 2024 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

