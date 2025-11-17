Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PGEN. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Precigen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Precigen from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Precigen from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get Precigen alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Precigen

Precigen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.71. Precigen has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.67 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 3,912.92% and a positive return on equity of 1,066.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Precigen will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Precigen news, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian purchased 8,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 465,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,812.28. This trade represents a 1.81% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randal J. Kirk sold 3,596,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $13,236,562.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,520,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,355,576.16. This trade represents a 29.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 54,221 shares of company stock worth $214,467 and sold 6,984,279 shares worth $25,428,688. Insiders own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precigen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Precigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Flower City Capital acquired a new position in Precigen during the third quarter worth $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the third quarter worth $79,000. 33.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.