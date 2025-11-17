PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) Stock Price Down 8.8% – Should You Sell?

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.4850. 1,355,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,842,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIOT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Friday, November 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research raised PowerFleet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PowerFleet

PowerFleet Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $602.21 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $111.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.51 million. PowerFleet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PowerFleet

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIOT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in PowerFleet in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 4.3% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 49,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PowerFleet by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,045,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 138,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in PowerFleet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.