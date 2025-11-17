PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of PolyPid from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PolyPid in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

PolyPid Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPD opened at $3.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36. PolyPid has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.53.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PolyPid will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PolyPid

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in PolyPid by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in PolyPid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PolyPid by 27.0% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 253,727 shares during the last quarter. 26.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

