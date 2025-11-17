Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Increases Holdings in Dover Corporation $DOV

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,342,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,870,986,000 after acquiring an additional 106,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,996,000 after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,081,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 7.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,272,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,586,000 after buying an additional 93,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Dover by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 983,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,759,000 after buying an additional 19,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $200.00 target price on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.27.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $183.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.86. Dover Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.04 and a 52 week high of $222.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dover had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 28.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is 12.79%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

