Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Avanza Fonder AB grew its position in SBA Communications by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 8,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 111.1% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at $453,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 75.8% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $2,865,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. Raymond James Financial set a $265.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $257.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $249.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.50.

SBA Communications Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $197.21 on Monday. SBA Communications Corporation has a twelve month low of $185.45 and a twelve month high of $245.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.94.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $732.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.65 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

