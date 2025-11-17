Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in CubeSmart $CUBE

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CUBE. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 28.8% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,664,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,055 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,261,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,340 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,980,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,561,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,519,000 after buying an additional 1,261,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,358,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $36.58 on Monday. CubeSmart has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. CubeSmart had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $285.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.94.

About CubeSmart



CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

