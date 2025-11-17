Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Grows Position in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Corpay were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Corpay by 56.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Corpay by 309.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corpay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Corpay from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Corpay from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 target price on shares of Corpay and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corpay in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Williams Trading set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.71.

Corpay Price Performance

Shares of CPAY opened at $278.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Corpay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.84 and a fifty-two week high of $400.81. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.19.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. Corpay had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 25.17%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corpay has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corpay Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.