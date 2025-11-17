Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Buys 4,146 Shares of Kellanova $K

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Kellanova in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Kellanova by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Kellanova by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of K stock opened at $83.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day moving average is $80.90.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Kellanova had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.56%.The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 63.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kellanova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $9,116,350.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,097,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,501,192.90. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

