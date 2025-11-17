Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Buys 1,667 Shares of Globe Life Inc. $GL

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the second quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 777.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $131.75 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.27 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.46 and a 200-day moving average of $130.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 19.36%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.600-15.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.400-14.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Globe Life from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cfra Research upgraded Globe Life to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Globe Life from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $149.00 target price (up from $114.00) on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $179.00 price target on Globe Life and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GL

Globe Life Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.