Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Boosts Position in Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RRX. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 85.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

RRX opened at $137.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.08. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $182.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RRX shares. Robert W. Baird set a $212.00 target price on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $192.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Regal Rexnord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.63.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

