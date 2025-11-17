Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Acquires 628 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 61.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $258.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.30 and a fifty-two week high of $262.98.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBOE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $264.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.38.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

