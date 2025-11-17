Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Acquires 456 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KNSL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,657,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $429.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $448.00 to $442.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.44.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $389.55 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $382.89 and a 52-week high of $531.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.65.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $497.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.00 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 26.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.34%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

