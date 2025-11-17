Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Acquires 2,615 Shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 36.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at $3,452,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the second quarter worth $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNX. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Raymond James Financial set a $175.00 price objective on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.55.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $150.51 on Monday. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.23 and a 12 month high of $167.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 12.13%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. TD SYNNEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Alim Dhanji sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $272,317.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,988.30. This represents a 11.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 5,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.81, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the sale, the director owned 57,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,846,382.15. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,632 shares of company stock worth $2,264,033. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

