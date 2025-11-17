Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Acquires 1,288 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,479,000 after buying an additional 57,103 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 27.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Future Fund LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth $1,154,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Planet Fitness Stock Performance
PLNT stock opened at $105.78 on Monday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.72 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PLNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.54.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
