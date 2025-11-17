Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Acquires 1,182 Shares of Synchrony Financial $SYF

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5,787.5% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $73.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $77.41.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.10%.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 12,086 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $894,605.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 108,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,014,219.42. This trade represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $591,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,402.17. This trade represents a 18.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,292. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.38.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

