Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Polar Capital (LON:POLR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 21.10 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Polar Capital had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 32.10%.

Polar Capital Stock Performance

Shares of POLR stock opened at GBX 524 on Monday. Polar Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 340.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 590. The stock has a market capitalization of £502.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 521.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 477.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on POLR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Polar Capital from GBX 560 to GBX 640 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Polar Capital from GBX 600 to GBX 625 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Polar Capital from GBX 510 to GBX 625 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 630.

About Polar Capital

