Poehling Capital Management INC. Purchases Shares of 2,444 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Poehling Capital Management INC. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 27.1%

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $88.71 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.74. The company has a market cap of $151.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

