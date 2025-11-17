Poehling Capital Management INC. Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Poehling Capital Management INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 474.1% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 85.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $257.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.27.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of BDX stock opened at $192.93 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.59. The stock has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.04%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,375. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $38,317.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,389.28. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,249 shares of company stock worth $231,358. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

