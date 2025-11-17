PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 8,541 Shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated $CHDN

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,541 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Churchill Downs worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,958,000 after purchasing an additional 28,989 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,919,000 after purchasing an additional 284,045 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 483,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,675,000 after purchasing an additional 121,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 465,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.60.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of CHDN opened at $99.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.44. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $144.23.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 13.99%.The company had revenue of $683.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 46.0%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 7.82%.

About Churchill Downs

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.