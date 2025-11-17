PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 36,055 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PZA

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,055 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 44,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.62. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.