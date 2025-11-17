PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 33,466 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,466 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,980,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,472,071 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,480,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,722 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,820,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,300,000 after acquiring an additional 778,744 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 4,390.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,444,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,875,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,201,000 after acquiring an additional 350,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $26.58.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $24.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.90%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

