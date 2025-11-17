PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,880 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $8,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.0% in the second quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5.4% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 3.4% during the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.3% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 94,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays raised Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of ADM opened at $58.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.35. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12 month low of $40.98 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.27%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

