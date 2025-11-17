PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,950 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $6,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 169.5% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $204.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.75. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $146.68 and a 1 year high of $216.00.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

