PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. $FBIN

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,599 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 74.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,142.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBIN has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

NYSE:FBIN opened at $48.00 on Monday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.62.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 8.75%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.