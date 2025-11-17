PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 40.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,486,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,290 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 11.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,570,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,216,000 after buying an additional 271,917 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,092,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,579,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,403,000 after buying an additional 276,077 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,281,000 after buying an additional 22,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

PHM opened at $118.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.07 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

