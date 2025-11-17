PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 188.6% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 298.5% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1,129.6% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $80.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.17 and a 12-month high of $125.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.81. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 18.23%.The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

BRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.23.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

