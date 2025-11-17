PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $6.21 Million Holdings in Carnival Corporation $CCL

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,545 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,505,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,188 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $518,816,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,718,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carnival by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,965,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,211,000 after buying an additional 2,566,148 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Carnival by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,425,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,674,000 after buying an additional 1,787,015 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Price Performance

Carnival stock opened at $25.99 on Monday. Carnival Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.09 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 10.07%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CCL. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Carnival from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Melius Research upped their price target on Carnival from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carnival from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

